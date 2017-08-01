JS Bank partners with Nestle under PMYBL

Staff Reporter

Karachi

JS Bank has joined hands with Nestle Pakistan under the Prime Minister Youth Business Loan (PMYBL) program to generate opportunities for young dairy farmers, between the ages of 21 and 45 years, by helping them develop new or grow existing businesses.

Through this partnership, JS Bank aims at providing a maximum amount of Rs. 2 million to help these farmers and livestock owners to optimize their potential income, consequently ensuring a better lifestyle.

This collaboration between JS Bank and Nestle will form a system of mutual values and growth by assisting the farmers in enhancing milk production utilizing best practices and knowledge shared by Nestle Pakistan and enabled by JS Bank through rebated PMYBL loans.

Loans to these farmers will be given out at a 6% mark-up.

JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks in Pakistan, has 307 branches in 152 cities all over Pakistan including one international branch.

It is committed to its role as a catalyst in the formation of progressive partnerships that aim at fostering economic and social growth in Pakistan.