JS Bank marks 10th anniversary

Karachi

14th January 2017: JS Bank, one of the fastest growing banks of Pakistan, has successfully marked its 10thyear anniversary under the leadership of its highly experienced management team. Hosted by Sidra Iqbal a discussion was held with Ali J.Siddiqui, Chairman of JS Bank at the Jahangir Siddiqui auditorium at the Institute of Business Administration in Karachi and was attended by the management and the employees. Ali spoke about the progress of the bank over the last 10 years and JS Banks vision for the future.

He reflected on the challenges of the financial industry of Pakistan and what he has envisioned for JS Bank in the future. Moreover he conveyed his personal outlook and experiences as a young experienced corporate leader in the financial sector. Speaking on the occasion, Ali said “I would like to congratulate all the stake holders of JS Bank especially the leadership team and staff for achieving this milestone through their consistent efforts to deliver value for our clients.—Agencies