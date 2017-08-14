JRL vows to resist bids to dent Kashmir’s disputed nature

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik have said that any measure to undermine the disputed nature of Jammu and Kashmir or to change its demographic character will be opposed tooth and nail.

The leadership in a joint statement in Srinagar said, “Any step that has a direct bearing on our right to self-determination guaranteed by the Indian state at the UN and ratified by the world body will be resisted and opposed by the people at all costs.”

They said, “For the last seven decades and particularly in the last three decades people of Kashmir and the leadership with the full support of people in Chenab Valley, Kishtwar Doda and across to Kargil.—KMS