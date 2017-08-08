JRL calls for shutdown in Kashmir on August 12

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for a shutdown in Kashmir on August 12 (Saturday) to protest the Indian attempts to abrogate Article 35-A and atrocities against people, especially those residing in south Kashmir.

Resistance leadership in a statement issued in Srinagar, today, urged the people to take to streets against the attempts to abrogate the State subject law in the territory.—KMS