JP Morgan, Wells Fargo earnings up; Citigroup profits dip

New York

JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo reported higher second-quarter earnings Friday on the benefits of increased interest rates, but Citigroup’s profits dipped on higher costs.

Bank executives described US economic growth as solid, if unspectacular, as moves by the US Federal Reserve to lift interest rates have enabled banks to charge more for loans. But revenue from key trading divisions broadly fell amid low volatility in key markets.

“We continued to post very solid results against a stable-to-improving global economic backdrop,” JPMorgan chief executive Jamie Dimon said in a news release. “The US consumer remains healthy.”

At JPMorgan, the biggest US bank by assets, second-quarter net income rose 13.4 percent to $7.0 billion.

Net revenues rose 4.7 percent to $26.4 billion.

Key factors behind the earnings jump included higher net interest income due to the rising interest rate environment, as well as higher overall loans, often seen as a proxy of economic activity of firms and households.

But JPMorgan’s trading divisions suffered compared with the year-ago period, with the bank citing “sustained low volatility.”

Wells Fargo’s net income rose 4.5 percent from the year-ago period to $5.8 billion.

Revenues of $22.2 billion were essentially flat compared with the year-ago period.

Net interest income rose, but overall loans were essentially unchanged compared with the year-ago period. One factor was a decline in auto loans due to tighter underwriting standards.—Agencies