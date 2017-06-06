JOVAGO.pk launches “Ramazan Around Pakistan” drive

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s No.1 online hotel booking website has launched“Ramazan around pakistan ”campaign.Keeping in view the intensity of summers across Pakistan, JOVAGO puts its efforts by offering discounts to home-stricken people and motivate them to travel across Pakistan during Ramazan.

Considering the convenience of travelers and making it the top priority, Jovage.pk offers free Sehri and Iftar deals at selected hotels across all cities in Pakistan. This campaign also offers up to 80% special discounts that can be availed till 20th June, 2017. With this attractive offer, people can now enjoy the pleasant weather and picturesque areas while observing their fast in the Holy month.

Jovago Pakistan has always been facilitating different hotels in different areas across the country. It provides the most comfortable, luxurious, and safe hotels for travelers and tourists for having peaceful vacations and enjoying traveling.