Jovago.pk enters into strategic partnership with Telemart

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Jovago.pk, Pakistan’s first leading online hotel booking portal has collaborated with Telemart, one of the country’s fastest emerging online and retailbrand. The MOU signing ceremony was held in the head office of Telemart in Karachi.

With this partnership, Jovago Pakistan brings good news for Telemart’s shoppers, who can use their Telemart discount cards toavail flat 10% off on all hotel bookings across Pakistan carried out through Jovago.pk. This discount can be availed multiple times by Telemart Discount cardholders to enjoy extra treat while planning domestic travel through the combined effort of Telemart& Jovago Pakistan.

Given the sweltering heat, corporate visits or the holiday season, now is the most suitable time to avail this discount on hotel bookings throughout Pakistan. Through this collaborative effort, Jovago.pk aims to make traveling easier and affordable for travelers who want to explore the breathtaking sites of the country. With around 2,000 hotels onboard, Jovago in line with its commitment to facilitate travelers provides convenient hotels at an affordable rate. The recent alliance with Telemart is an extension of this promise and it will play distinctive role in strengthening the tourism industry of Pakistan.

Commenting on the occasion, Nadine Malik, CEO Jovago Asia said, “We are excited to collaborate with Telemart. These two e-commerce players will contribute towards delivering convenience to our customers.