Journo Akif Emre loses his life

Syed Hameed Shaheen Alvi

Istanbul

Journalist writer Akif Emre lost his life after the heart attack this morning. Yeni Safak Newspaper writer Akif Emre is born in Kayseri. He completed his primary and secondary education in kayseri and studied engineering in Istanbul.

Akif Emre worked as a publisher, journalist and in television sector. Emre was one of the founders of the New Dawn newspaper, and for a time he assumed the general editorial position.

Akif Emre continued his publishing experience in Akabe publications by undertaking publishing responsibilities for Human and classic publications.

Focusing on documentary studies, Emre has produced many documentaries, including Ottoman cities (Sarajevo), Mostar, Skopje, Thessaloniki 1,2, Jerusalem 1,2 and Mimar Sinan (6 Chapter).

In the World Bulletin (www.worldbulletin.net) he served as editor-in-chief. Akif Emre was the last Editor-in-Chief of www.haberiyat.com. May God bless his soul and rest in peace.