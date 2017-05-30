Journey from darkness towards light is in progress: Shahbaz

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said that journey from darkness towards light is in progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. With the grace of Almighty Allah, the second turbine of Sahiwal Coal Power Project has also started producing electricity. Initially, 137-megawatt electricity is being produced from second turbine.

Within a few days, a total of 1320-megawtt electricity would be obtained from Sahiwal Coal Power Plant. Sahiwal Coal Power Project is first initiative of the CPEC and the largest coal-based electricity project in the country. Our government has promoted a new culture of speed, quality and transparency in the development projects; and schemes worth billions of rupees are being completed for the improvement of education, healthcare and other social sectors. Similarly, merit and transparency is the hallmark of our government.

Only merit based recruitments are being made in education, police and other departments in the province. The members of the assembly should give precedence to the public service and utilize all their efforts for the solution of problems of the general public as well as playing their effective role for transparency, quality and timely completion of development projects.

The Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif expressed these views while talking with the members of the parliament belonging to Sahiwal Division, here today.

The members of the parliament congratulated the Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for producing electricity from Sahiwal Coal Power Project in a record period of time.

While talking to the members of the assembly, the Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif said that Punjab government has promote the culture of merit in the province; and idols of nepotism, corruption and “sifarish” have been broken. All the recruitments in different departments are being made purely on merit; he added and told that solid steps have been taken for the promotion of education. He said that thousands of additional classrooms are being constructed to provide better educational facilities to the students in the schools. While a mega program of providing electricity to schools through solar panels, where electricity is unavailable, is also in progress. He pointed out that lakhs of male and female children of low-income families are benefitting from the educational programs of Punjab Education Foundation.

The Chief Minister said that promotion of agriculture sector is the first priority of the government and unprecedented steps have been taken in this regard.

He said that historic Kissan Package has been very helpful in the development of agriculture sector and increase in per acre yield; while interest-free loans have provided relief to the small farmers in the real sense.

Related