Journalists stage sit-in outside RPO office

Faisalabad

Journalists staged a sit-in outside the RPO Office here to demand the demanding the arrest of the security guards of University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) who beat the workers of a private TV channel black and blue yesterday and the registration of criminal case against the Vice Chancellor on the order of whom the guards perpetrated violence on the media workers. The protesting journalists have blocked the traffic to press for their demands.

The police is reluctant to lodge the case against the VC because he is said to be a close relative of Law Minister of Punjab Rana Sanaullah. The security guards of UAF beat the media workers inhumanely for attempted to follow up on rustication of three students earlier this month. Reporters and cameramen affiliated with different media outlets were injured in the clash whereas water and power minister Abid Sher Ali vowed to take action in the issue.

Stone-pelting security guards of the varsity attacked the journalists as they insisted journalists to enter the institution. Earlier on June 11, it was reported that three students enrolled with the university were expelled for running a Facebook page that points to wrongdoings of administration.

Zubair Iqbal, Mohammad Asfandyar Jawaid and Ghulam Jillani were expelled under Students Regulation 1978 Clause IV over a year after a student named Kashan Haider was suspended in January 2016 for criticising an event organised by the varsity.—INP