Journalists resent media gag in IHK

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the authorities did not allow media persons to cover a function at Dakbanglow in Islamabad district.

A large posse of police and paramilitary forces were deployed outside Dakbanglow to prevent media persons from covering the function.

Journalists present their said that they tried to enter the premises of Dakbanglow to cover the event but personnel deployed there did not allow them to cover the event.

A police officer told journalists no one would be allowed towards Dakbanglow to cover function.

Islamabad working Journalists (AWJ) in a statement strongly condemned the media gag by the authorities. Later, all the journalists working for different media outlets in protest left the spot.—KMS