Journalist gunned down,Marriyum condemns

Our Correspondent

Haripur

A senior journalist affiliated with a private media group was shot dead in Haripur, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Sunday. Bakhshish Elahi, the bureau chief of an Urdu newspaper, was targeted by unidentified motorcyclists near Lora Chowk when he was heading to work. Members of the Haripur Press Club staged a sit-in near Panya Chowk to protest against Elahi’s killing, blocking the GT road. Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday strongly condemned the heinous murder of a Haripur- based senior journalist Bakhshish Elahi which reportedly was an act of target killing. Expressing her heart-felt condolences with the family of the deceased, she has advised the MNA from NA-19 Babar Nawaz Khan to employ all possible means to help the family in this hour of distress and bereavement. She also prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in peace and grant the bereaved family the courage and fortitude to overcome the shock of their loss.