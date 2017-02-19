Journalist body oath-taking ceremony on Feb 28

Staff Reporter

Oath taking ceremony of office-bearers of the National Foundation of Cultural Journalists (NFCJ) will be held here at Luxus Hall, Agerton road on February 28.

Provincial Minister for Information and Culture Mian Mujtaba Shuja-ur-Rehman will be the chief guest on the occasion while political and showbiz personalities will attend the ceremony.

It was decided in a meeting of the foundation, held here on Saturday under the chair of NFCJ Patron-in-Chief Tufail Akhtar.

It was also decided that district unit of the foundation would be set up in all cities of the country and other steps would be taken for the promotion of culture.