Journalism plays vital role in restoration of democracy

Staff Reporter

Provincial Minister for Information, Labour & Human Resources, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the journalism in Pakistan has played vital role not only in development but also in restoration & continuation of democracy that is the reason the journalism is being considered fourth pillar of the nation. This he stated having chairing a introductory meeting with the officers of Information Department after assumed the portfolio of information Department.

Provincial Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that Sindh Information Department is a most significant institute of Sindh Government and it is the responsible make possible publicity and projection of the government developing works through using latest media tools and available resources while the department officers effort to minimize the gap between government and the masses through media as bridge between them. And their effort play role in reducing the concerns of people by providing them timely and factual information.

On this occasion secretary Information Imran Atta Soomaro and Director General Sami Siddiqui briefed the Minister information about official matters and said that the department is not working only make possible publicity.