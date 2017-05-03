Journalism plays vital role in public opinion

Salim Ahmed

Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has said journalism plays vital role in the formation of the public opinion and creating awareness in the people.

He said free press plays vital role in strengthening of democracy and the economic development of a country.

He said journalism is a noble profession which raises voice for the attainment of rights.

In his message on the Press Freedom Day, the chief minister said the main objective of celebrating this day is to raise importance of the free press and journalistic responsibilities.

He said responsible journalism is helpful in ridding the country of corruption, lawlessness and terrorism.

He said free media assumes the role of ombudsman in a society, and responsible and positive journalism can change destiny of the country.