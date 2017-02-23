Josh remembered at RAC

Staff Reporter

Rawalpindi

The Josh Adabi Foundation and Josh Memorial Committee in collaboration with Rawalpindi Arts Council (RAC) Wednesday organized a Literary Conference here on Wednesday in connection with 35th death anniversary of the revolutionary poet, Josh Malihabadi.

Former Federal Minister, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan was chief guest on the occasion while Dr. Ghazanfer Mehdi presided over the conference.

Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan on the occasion said that the poetry of Josh played a vital role in Pakistan Movement.

She said, it was a need of the hour to promote literary work of the revolutionary poet. Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi addressing the participants said, Josh was a poet of nature and due to his revolutionary ideas, he became famous forever.

More research work on his poetry should be initiated which was the need of time, he added.

The conference was also addressed by Farrukh Jamal, Tabassum Ikhlaq, Aqeel Abbas Jaffery, Naseem e Sahar, Shamin Shakir, Farkhanda Shamim, Manzar Naqvi, Wafa Chishti and Naseem Abbas.