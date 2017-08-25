Jordan wants to enhance coop with Pakistan: Fraihat

Staff Reporter

Wah Cantt

Lt Gen Mahmoud A Fraihat, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff, Jordan Armed Forces alongwith an official delegation visited Pakistan Ordnance Factories on Thursday. On arrival at POF, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Jordan Armed Forces was received by Mr. Muhammad Afzal Acting Chairman POF Board and introduced him with POF Board Members.

Acting Chairman POF Board in his welcoming remarks told the delegation that POF was the premier defence organization of the country which was not only meeting defence requirement of the Armed Forces of Pakistan but also exporting its products to more than 40 countries around the globe. Acting Chairman POF Board further remarked that POF is ready to meet the requirement of all types of conventional arms& ammunition of Jordan.

Mr. Irfan Ghalib General Manager Exports in his detailed briefing told the delegation that POF is a gigantic defence production complex with 14 independent production units, 12 subsidiaries and total work force is more than 26 thousand. POFs industrial base is strong enough to undertake development and production of all most all types of conventional arms and ammunition.

The delegation visited POF Product Display Lounges, later they were taken to some production units where they witnessed the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition. In his remarks in the visitors’ book, the honourable guest wrote ‘I was pleased to visit this great organization and looking forward to enhance and to expand the cooperation between Jordan and Pakistan in many aspects’. The delegation showed keen interest in the manufacturing process of arms and ammunition and lauded the high quality of POF products.