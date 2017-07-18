Jordan soldier gets life for killing 3 US troops

Amman

A military court in Jordan has sentenced a soldier to life in prison with hard labour for killing three US military trainers at the gate of an air base in the south of the Arab country. The three US Army Green Berets were killed on November 4, as their convoy came under fire while they were entering an air base south of the country. The defendant, 1st Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, had pleaded “not guilty,” saying he opened fire because he feared the base was coming under attack. “I have all the respect for the king, but I was doing my job,” Tuwayha said as he was led out of the courtroom. The parents of one of the slain US troops and the father and sister of another were present during Monday’s session.—Agencies