Jordan kills five approaching border from Syria

Amman

Jordanian border guards have killed five people as they approached the country’s border from war-torn Syria, the army said on Sunday. An army statement said that in an incident in the previous 72 hours, nine cars had first approached the border from At-Tanaf, a Syrian town where US special forces are training Syrian rebels to fight jihadists. The cars were forced to turn back but a short while later a pick-up truck and two motorcycles returned in the direction of the Jordanian border, the statement said.

Related