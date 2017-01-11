Joint resistance protest illegal settlements

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, leaders of joint resistance staged a protest rally at Jamia Masjid Hyderpora in Srinagar against the settlement of Hindu refugees in the territory.

The protesters on the occasion said that inroads were being made by the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM), an affiliate of RSS, to damage the Kashmir movement, said a statement issued by the joint resistance after the protest.

The Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front Muhammad Yasin Malik also participated in the protest rally. “Issuing of domicile certificates to the Hindu refugees is an attempt to change the demographic fabric of the Jammu and Kashmir and such nefarious designs will be fought tooth and nail,” the leaders said, according to the statement.

Hailing the steadfastness of the detainees in jails, the leaders said that authorities under a well thought conspiracy, were prolonging their detention and are not being released despite quashing of their detentions by their own courts.”—KMS