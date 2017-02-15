Joint resistance leadership issues fresh protest calendar

Yaoum-e-Mazahmat, anti-India demos on Friday

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has issued fresh protest calendar effective from tomorrow till February 28, 2017.

The leaders in a joint statement issued in Srinagar said that Resistance Day (Youme-e-Muzahamat) would be observed on Friday against the surge in killing of innocent youth by Indian troops. Peaceful protests will be held throughout the Valley after Friday prayers. They said that there will be no strike on this Friday.

Detailed protest calendar is as follows: From February 16, 2017 to February 28, 2017. Thursday 16 February: Full Day Relaxation. General Relaxation on Friday 17 February. Youme-e-Muzahamat against the killings of innocent youths, after Friday prayers peaceful protests will be held throughout Valley. Keeping in view 3-day strike in past week, it has been decided that there will be no strike on Friday, Feb. 17. Saturday 18 February: Full Day Relaxation.

Traders and transporters will observe 1 hour sit-in. Sunday 19 February: Full Day Relaxation. General Relaxation: Monday 20 February

Resistance Leaders and activists will protest on Monday, Feb. 20 after Zuhar. Tuesday 21 February: Full Day Relaxation. General Relaxation on Wednesday February 22.

Kashmir Bar Association will hold a peaceful protest against non-implementation of the Court orders. Thursday 23 February: Full Day Relaxation.

General Relaxation on Friday Feb. 24.

Youme-e-Muzahamat [Resistance Day observance fter Friday prayers, peaceful protests will be held across Valley;

Saturday 25 February: Full Day Relaxation.

Traders and transporters will observe 1 hour sit-in.

Sunday 26 February: Full Day Relaxation. General Relaxation: Monday February 27. (Full Day Relaxation) Joint Dharna [Joint Squatting] by Resistance Leaders and activists’ protest on Monday after Zuhar. Tuesday 28 February: Full Day Relaxation. —KMS