Joint leadership will observe May 21 as Reaffirmation Day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Hurriyet forum Chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has said that the joint resistance leadership will observe May 21, the martyrdom anniversary of prominent martyred liberation leader, Mirwaiz Maulvi Muhammad Farooq and Hawal martys, as Youme-e-Tajdeed (Reaffirmation Day) and will pledge to remain steadfast and commit to taking the mission of the martyrs forward.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq addressing a meeting of Awami Action Committee (AAC) at Mirwaiz Manzil in Srinagar said that the loss of life in every situation was highly regrettable and people of Kashmir continue to suffer and pay with their lives due to unresolved Kashmir dispute.

He also strongly denounced the decision of the authorities to ban religious and news channels, saying the authorities were not only muzzling the voice of people through brute force but also trying to block all information and communication.

Expressing grief over the killings in Qazigund shootout on Saturday, Mirwaiz extended condolence with the bereaved families and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

Apart from discussing the ongoing deteriorating situation, growing human rights violations, state sponsored terrorism and assault on students, the meeting gave final shape to the programme to commemorate Hafta-e-Shahadat (Martyrdom Week) the 28th martyrdom anniversary of Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq and 62 martyrs of Hawal massacre.

Paying rich tributes to Mirwaiz Mohammad Farooq, Hawal martyrs and all other Kashmiri martyrs the participants stated that the mission of martyrs would be taken to its logical conclusion at any cost.

Mirwaiz stated that Kashmir struggle was at a crucial juncture. He said Kashmiri students were being subjected to state terrorism, resistance leadership, workers, activists, and Kashmiri youth were being harassed and the authorities were leaving no stone unturned to push the people, especially youth, towards the wall.

The Mirwaiz said, “Our religious, human and political rights are being usurped by the authorities but they failed to break the will of Kashmiri people.”—KMS