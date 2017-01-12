Joint leadership charge-sheets Mehbooba, predecessors

Srinagar

The joint resistance leadership comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik while charge-sheeting puppet Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and her predecessors have said that they played a deceitful and manipulative politics on the Kashmir dispute to remain in power by appeasing their masters in New Delhi.

The leaders in a joint statement said, “Holding the reigns of India as its home minister, it was none other than the senior Mufti who was instrumental in the bloodbath of several massacres, perpetrated through his point man, notoriously known, Jag Mohan,” the statement said. It added, “Most barbaric amongst them where massacres in Gaw Kadal, Alamgiri Bazaar, Handwara, Zakura crossing, Hawal and others.”

“It was during his tenure as draconian Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) was invoked in Jammu and Kashmir in September 1990, repercussions and thorns of which our generations are yet get ride off even after decades,” they said. As Chief Minister, the leaders said, “Mufti parroted of a ‘healing touch’ but ruthless killings custodial disappearances countless graveyards and unparalleled human rights violations continued unabated throughout his tenure.”

The joint leadership said that efforts to thrust sainik colonies, discriminating industrial policies, state subject rights to Hindu refugee’s townships in the name of Kashmiri Pandits with the aim of settling non-state subjects, extension of SARFESI act to Kashmir and other such policies were not figments of people’s imagination that they decided to rise against and get killed and pelleted but clearly articulated plans of RSS led BJP to which they have always openly committed. “Their aim is to change the demography of the territory through for its complete integration in the Indian domain,” they said.

Resistance leadership said the opportunity provided by PDP to BJP by their alliance which in fact is a servile allegiance to BJP for petty benefits of staying in the chair is part of the treacherous legacy since 1947 of a group of shameless and selfish people who have repeatedly bargained our blood and honour for their lust of power.—KMS