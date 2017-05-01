Joint IOK anti-Modi policies, youth killings protest

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, a joint protest rally of resistance parties was taken outside with dominant presence of Kashmiri women protesters near historic Jamia Masjid here condemning killing of a civilian Mohammad Yousuf Butt of Panzgam Kupwara and the unabated state terrorism in the region.

In a statement, the joint resistance leadership said a large number of people participated in the rally. Terming the bloodshed being carried out against the Kashmiris by forces as a policy based on political vendetta, the joint resistance leadership, comprising Syed Ali Gilani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik said that the people of Kashmir were facing the worst form of state terrorism.

“The resistance leaders stated that the authorities were trying to push the people, demanding freedom, towards wall by subjecting them to repression and carrying out bloodshed against them.

Terming the statement of VHP leader Praveen Togadia that Kashmir should be bombed as communal fascism, the resistance leadership stated that such poisonous statements by Hindutva forces had a tradition.

“Kashmiris don’t fear such statements which carry no weight but poison only,” they said. Dring protest mothers who lost their kit and kins were beating their chests and sending woes to Modi and his anti-Kashmir policies and practices.—Agencies