Joint fight against terror

IN the midst of an intensified campaign against terrorism that has been undertaken by Pakistan Army after a series of bombings and suicide attacks, Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa extended again an olive branch to Afghanistan inviting the neighbouring country to join the fight against terrorism, which is a common enemy. After chairing a high level meeting on security at the General Headquarters on Monday, he tried to assuage apprehensions of Kabul by categorically stating that the reinforced security along the Afghan border was aimed at fighting terrorists of all hues and colours.

In fact, almost similar message was delivered time and again in the past as well both by civilian and military leadership of the country but those at helm of affairs in Kabul have been playing in the hands of India, which is openly pursuing an agenda of destabilising Pakistan. However, it seems a physical action against terror sanctuaries across the border has delivered the right message as, according to some reports, Afghan Ambassador Zakhiwaal has conveyed willingness of Afghan Government to address Pakistan’s concerns over presence of terrorist safe havens on other side of the Durand Line. Earlier, Pakistan had summoned Afghan diplomats to GHQ to hand over a list of terrorists and their sanctuaries. However, there are also reports that Afghan side too has forwarded a list of wanted elements and terror camps on this side of the border. As Pakistan leadership has repeatedly declared to pursue the policy of taking action against all sorts of terrorists, we also hope that concerns of neighbouring country would also be addressed so as to lower tension between the two countries, which would benefit none. However, there are reasons to believe that problem of terrorism would remain there until and unless Pakistan also initiates concrete measures for expulsion of all illegal immigrants besides convincing Kabul to take back refugees that are routinely misused by hostile agencies to create instability in Pakistan. Similarly, if Afghan Government is genuinely interested in addressing the problem of terrorism in an effective and verifiable manner then it should not only drop its opposition to border control measures initiated by Pakistan but also seek collaboration of international community to implement similar mechanism on its side of the border.

