Join hands with workers

P Senthil Saravana Durai

Mumbai, India

There is more to Labour Day than just observing it on May 1 every year. Though there is much talk about the labour crisis across the world, the fact is that the grievances of the workers in both organised and unorganised sectors across the world are not being addressed properly. To start with, the workers lack proper platforms and forums to express their concerns. Hence, there is an urgent need to set up such forums for the workers to voice their grievances.

Besides, long-wait for salary arrears and no-guarantee for jobs are some of the worst issues the workers especially in the government organisations are facing now. The fact that only young and working people can create the young world cannot be denied. The failure to address the workers’ woes will only lead to loss of workforce – which is a big blow to the growth. Hence, those yielding power should come forward to join hands with the workers in addressing their work-related issues.