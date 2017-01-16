Engr. Mansoor Ahmed

The Sindh culture department has decided to repair and preserve the Ford car left by Sir John Hubert Marshall, the Director-General of the Archaeological Survey of India from 1902 to 1928. His excavation in the 1920s, had led to discover Harappa and Mohenjo-Daro, two of the main cities that comprise the Indus Valley civilisation. Earlier several attempts were made to repair this car but in vain.

The car was first placed at Lahore Fort in the 1960s. In 1974, former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto tried to get it repaired but that never happened. Sir John Marshall’s Ford car is an inordinate antique due to its age, rarity & unique features .It is rusting away in a garage and has turned into a relic with no one trying to safeguard it. The Sindh culture department’s decision is praiseworthy and would prove historic once the car is restored. Sir John Marshall had done great work by discovering the oldest civilisation, their trade, culture, art and craftwork.