Joblessness n Turbat

The prominent city of district Kech, Turbat, is confronting a massive issue that is unemployment. It became a colossal malady in Turbat owing to which a large number of people find difficulty in meeting their both ends. That’s why crimes are increasing rapidly in the city. The jobless youth are being engaged in militancy, smuggling, crimes, drug addiction etc.

Industries and factories play a crucial role in the eradication of poverty as thousands of jobs are created due to them, but in Turbat one cannot find a single industry. The government has to enchant businessmen towards Turbat so that they should invest here and control the ghost of unemployment.

ZAHIDA HAIDER

Kech, Turbat

Related