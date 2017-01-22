Staff Reporter

Islamabad

The government has established a Center to help in job placement of trained youth of Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with different organizations. The Job Placement Centre (JPL) has been established in FATA Development Authority Office in collaboration United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Official sources at Ministry for States and Frontier Regions while highlighting steps being taken by government for increasing job opportunities for youth of FATA on Saturday said Akhuwat NGO has been given Rs.500 million funds for interest free loans as a micro- financing in order to promote self-employment. The prime target of this micro-finance is FATA youth. The sources said Business Development Grants project has been initiated with help of UNDP for promoting self-employment. The grant was awarded to 1610 FATA youth for starting their own business. Besides, all youth passed out from different trainings are also provided on job training with reputed service providers/organizations. Most of the time they are absorbed in these organizations, the sources added.—APP