JKSM’s sympathy campaign with pellet victims continues

No rest till rights’ achievement

Badgam, Ihk

In occupied Kashmir, a -delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) leaders led by its Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt visited families of various martyrs and pellet victims at Chadoora in Badgam district. According to Kashmir Media Service, the delegation visited residence of pellet victim, Junaid Ahmed Dar and expressed solidarity and sympathy with victims and assured all possible support to him.

Zafar Akbar Butt on the occasion, while expressing dismay over the deteriorating condition of the pellet victims, demanded immediate stop on use of the lethal weapons. He appealed to the world human rights organisations to play their role and use their influence to stop use of lethal weapons against peaceful protestors in the territory. He also condemned the death sentence of Muhammad Muzaffer of Kulgam M Abdullah and demanded that death sentence may be withdrawn on humanitarian grounds

Zafar Akber Butt also denounced the frisking by Indian security forces of the common people ahead of Indian Republican Day, January 26. The Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has paid glowing tributes to the victims of Gaw Kadal, Hanwara, Kupwara, Sopore and other massacres committed by the Indian forces and called upon the United Nations and the world community to probe these innocent killings. APHC leader and JKPM Chairman Mir Shahid Saleem while addressing media persons at Jammu said during the past twenty seven years of people’s resistance in Kashmir, the Indian forces have carried out scores of mass killings and massacres in Kashmir, but what is more shocking is that no single culprit was punished.

He said the whole territory of Kashmir has been riddled with the mass killings, massacres and other forms of oppressions and suppression. The JKPM chief said that India in spite of using worst kind of oppression has miserably failed to crush the indigenous struggle of the right to self-determination. The APHC leader said that the Kashmiris have been making supreme sacrifices to achieve their inalienable right of self-determination and they would continue to offer sacrifices to take their peaceful struggle to its logical conclusion.—KMS