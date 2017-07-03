JKSM team visits families of martyred youth

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir people’s Movement (JKPM) has said that the Indian media has declaring a war against the people of Kashmir. Hurriyat leader and the JKPM Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem in a statement in Jammu said almost entire print and electronic media with a very few exceptions was spreading the venom and hatred across India against the people of Kashmir who are running a peaceful struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

He said that Indian news channels were competing with each other in abusing and maligning the Kashmiris. He said these channels resort to the character assassination of the Kashmiri people on daily basis and sow the seeds of hatred and revenge against the Kashmiris, which results in the Kashmiris especially the youth and students being attacked everywhere across India.

The JKPM Chairman, however, said that the vicious campaign launched by the Indian media.—KMS