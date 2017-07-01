JKSM holds protests, demands party chairman release

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the leaders and activists of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) staged peaceful protests after Friday prayers and demanded immediate release of party Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt.

Zafar Akbar Butt was arrested by Indian police a few days ago and was shifted to some unknown destination.

The party leaders and activists while protesting against the arrest said that the puppet administration was preventing the people of Kashmir from their political activities. They said that the unjustified curbs could not stop the Kashmiris from pursuing their mission and they would continue to raise their voice for right to self-determination. The protests were led by Farooq Ahmad, Imtiyaz Ahmad, Molvi Mushtaq, Zubair Ahmad, Javed Ahmad, Molvi Rashid and Mushtaq Ahmad in Srinagar, Budgam, Sopore, Kulgam, Pattan and Pulwama areas.

Addressing the gatherings, the JKSM leaders demanded immediate release of all illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists. They also denounced the fresh arrest spree unleashed by the puppet administration and added that arrogant behavior of the authorities was the basic cause of prevailing grim human rights situation in the territory. —KMS