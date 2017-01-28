JKSM distributes certificates among pellet victims

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement has distributed appreciation certificates among those blinded by Indian forces with pellets during the ongoing uprising in the territory.

The certificates were distributed among pellet victims during a ceremony in Srinagar. The event was attended by Shabroz Akbar Butt, Mohammad Altaf Shah, Shabroza Mir, Danish Rajjab Jhat, Ifra Jan, Momin Ahmad Dar, Suhail Ahmad Magrey, Manzoor Ahmad, Danish Ali Ganie, Zahoor Ahmad Dar, Mohammad Ashraf Butt, Suhail Ahmad Mir, Bashir Ahmad Butt, Mohammad Ashraf Wani and many others.

While interacting with the participants with tears in their eyes, the pellet victims narrated their woeful account and said that they wanted to see this world and help their families but pellets had snatched their eyesight and rendered them handicapped.—KMS