JKSM demands release of all youth

Badgam

Hurriyet leader and the Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt led a demonstration at Chadoora in Budgam and the participants were demanding release of all illegally detained Kashmiri youth.

Zafar Akbar Butt addressing the protest demonstration said that hundreds of youth who were arrested in July after the martyrdom of Burhan Muzaffar Wani were still behind the bars.

He said the people of Kashmir have rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the Kashmir cause which will not go waste.

The JKSM Chairman also paid tributes to martyrs of Gawkadal, Handwara and Kupwara and said that their mission would be accomplished at all costs.

JKSM leaders, Molvi Rafiq, Molvi Rashid, Molvi Mushtaq, Farooq Ahmed and Imtiyaz Ahmed after Friday prayers led demonstrations in different areas to pay tributes to martyrs and demand unconditional and immediate release of all youth.—KMS