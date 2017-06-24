JKSM demands release of Kashmiri detainees

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt, has demanded release of all illegally detained Kashmiris before Eid-ul-Fitar.

Zafar Akbar Butt, who is under house arrest, presiding over a meeting of party activists at his residence in Srinagar said that during the hot season detainees were suffering from different ailments and their families were not able to visit them because of high temperature and financial problems.

“Years passed away and parents of many prisoners are waiting for the release of their wards and on this occasion they are hopeful that they will celebrate Eid with their dear and near ones,” he said.

The JKSM’s women wing and activists held a protest demonstration against continued detention of Kashmiris and demanded their unconditional release.

The participants also paid glowing tributes to the youth recently martyred by Indian troops in Pulwama and Sopore areas. They reiterated that the Kashmiris would continue their struggle till settlement of the Kashmir dispute in accordance with their aspirations.

Meanwhile, the JKSM spokesman condemned the continued house arrest of party Chairman Zafar Akbar Butt and other Hurriyat leaders and the restrictions imposed by the authorities preventing people from offering Juma prayers. JKSM leaders held demonstrations in Kulgam, Pattan and Chadoora areas against the killings and increasing human rights violations by Indian troops in the occupied territory.—KMS