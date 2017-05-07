JKSM continues mass contact campaign

Srinagar

The Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement (JKSM) continued its mass contact campaign at Batamaloo in Srinagar and Safapora in Gandarbal.

The JKSM Chairman, Zafar Akbar Butt, addressing public gatherings said that settlement of Kashmir dispute according to aspirations of Kashmiri people was imperative for peace and stability in the region.

He said that people of Kashmir had been rendering unparalleled sacrifices for complete freedom from illegal occupation of India.

He added that the sacrifices of Kashmiri people would not be allowed go waste.

Paying tributes to Hurriyet activist, Sheikh Mohammad Hafiz of Batmaloo, he said that he was a strong supporter of the liberation movement and his entire family rendered unprecedented sacrifices for the ongoing movement.

On the occasion, Zafar Akbar Butt, paid homage to the martyrs of Batamaloo and Safapora and said that people of Kashmir would accomplish the mission of their martyrs at all costs.—KMS