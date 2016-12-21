JKSM chief visits families of political detainees

Victimization condemned

Monchuwa

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement, Zafar Akbar Butt visited the residences of illegally detained Hurriyet leaders and activists including Shabbir Ahmad Shah, Masarrat Alam Butt, Aasiya Andrabi and Dr Muhammad Qasim Fakhtoo and expressed solidarity with their families.

Soon after his release after six months detention, Zafar Akbar Butt Tuesday also visited the families of Bashir Ahmad Butt, Ayaz Akbar, Noor Mohammad Kalwal and Shakeel Ahmad Butt.

A statement issued by his party said that Zafar Akbar Butt demanded immediate release of Hurriyet leaders and activists languished in different jails, police stations and interrogation centres.

He said, the puppet administration is prolonging their detention to appease its masters in Delhi. He also prayed for speedy recovery of Aasiya Andrabi’s son, who recently underwent a surgery.

Meanwhile, Zafar Akbar Butt also visited Monchuwa to condole the demise of mother of noted martyred freedom-fighter, Mohammad Maqbool Illahi.

The Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Movement (JKPM), a constituent of the All Parties Hurriyet Conference, has called upon the puppet authorities to immediately release all illegal detained Kashmiris languishing in different jails.

The JKPM Working Chairman, Mir Shahid Saleem, addressing party activists in Rajouri said that India, which claimed to be a democratic country, had usurped all political and religious rights of the Kashmiri people.

Meanwhile, the Tehreek-e-Hurriyet Jammu and Kashmir while expressing concern over the miserable conditions of illegal detainees lodged in different jails has said that the prison authorities were subjecting these prisoners to political vendetta.

The Tehreek-e-Hurriyet in a statement issued in Srinagar said that prejudiced staff at the jails had made the life of these detainees a hell.

“They are provided substandard food and are not given proper heating facilities in such chilling cold,” it added.

The statement denounced the authorities for creating hurdles in the release of detained Hurriyet leaders and activists including Aasiya Andrabi, Maulana Sarjan Barkati, Muhammad Rafiq Ganai, Tariq Ahmad Ganai, Shah Wali Muhammad, Ghulam Mustafa Wani, Abdul Subhan Wani, Haji Muhammad Rustam Butt, Amir Hamza, Abdul Khaliq Rego and Fiaz Ahmad Talaq.

On the other hand, Awami Ittehad Party in a statement demanded free movement for Party Chief, Engineer Abdur Rasheed, in Jammu region. The AIP said that police had again stopped Engineer Rasheed from visiting Pir Panchal region of Jammu. —KMS