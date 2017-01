Jammu

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu Kashmir People’s Movement (JKPM) has urged the people to follow the protest calendar issued by the joint resistance leadership in letter and spirit. APHC leader and JKPM Chairman in a statement in Jammu said the recent mass uprising in Kashmir has entered a very crucial stage under the joint resistance leadership. He asked people to remain aware of the sinister moves of the Indian intelligence agencies hell bent upon creating disunity in the territory.—KMS