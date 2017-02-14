JKPL pays tributes to martyr Bulla

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Hurriyet leader and the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL), Mukhtar Ahmad Waza paid glorious tributes to Ghulam Mohammad Bulla on his 42th death anniversary.

Mukhtar Ahmad Waza in a statement issued in Srinagar said that the martyr Ghulam Muhammad Bulla was the founder member of JKPL, who was martyred by Indian forces on 15 October in 1975 when he protested against infamous Indra–Abdullah Accord. He said Bulla sacrificed his life for the precious cause of freedom and we are committed to safeguard these sacrifices.

He lament that the United Nations and other champions of human rights are maintaining criminal silence over the Indian forces’ human rights abuses in occupied Kashmir.

Mukhtar Waza appealed to all peace-loving people to come forward and play their role in resolution of Kashmir dispute in accordance with aspirations of Kashmiris.—KMS