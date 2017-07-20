JKPL delegation visits martyr’s family in Tral

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Peoples League Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmad Waza has said that meaningful and result-oriented dialogue between Pakistan, India and people of Kashmir is necessary for a lasting solution to the Kashmir dispute. Waza said this was while expressing solidarity with the martyrs’ family of Sabzar Ahmad in Pahoo in Tral over telephone. He said that brutalities and killings would not weaken the determination and commitment of the people of Kashmir to the cause.

Waza made it clear that the resistance leadership led the sentiments and aspirations of the people of Kashmir, adding that no peace will come in South Asia with the resolutions of the Kashmir dispute.

Meanwhile, a JKPL delegation comprising Eng Fayaz Ahmad, Fayaz Ahmad Bhat, Shijatul Islam, Mohsin Ahmad, Gulam Nabi visited the residence of martyred Mukhtar Ahmad Lone at Amirabad Tral and expressed solidarity with the family. The delegation members said that the sacrifices will yield results very soon. Tehreek-e-Mazahmat leader Mohammad Salim Zarger today visited Kaniweth Kokernag and paid tributes to youth martyred in Bulbul Nowgam. He was accompanied by other party leaders including Riyaz Ahmad and Ab Rashid.—KMS