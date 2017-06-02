JKPL condemns stepped up Indian state terrorism

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples League (JKPL) has strongly condemned the stepped up Indian state terrorism and the arrest of Hurriyet leaders by Indian police in the territory.

The JKPL at a meeting presided over by its Chairman, Mukhtar Ahmed Waza, in Islamabad town paid glowing tributes to martyred Hizbul Mujahideen commander, Sabzar Ahmed Butt, and other Kashmiri martyrs. Addressing on the occasion, Mukhtar Waza said that Hurriyet leadership would not enter into a dialogue with India unless New Delhi accepted Jammu and Kashmir as a disputed territory..—KMS