JKLF-UK chapter discusses latest situation of IOK

London

The Diplomatic Bureau of the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front-UK chapter met at its London Secretariat and discussed all aspects of the Kashmir dispute within the prevailing regional and international climate, including the political and diplomatic implications for the ongoing freedom struggle.

On the occasion the message of party Chairman, Muhammad Yasin Malik on current developments was conveyed to the meeting by Professor Zafar Khan that included his profound shock and grief at the terrorist atrocity in Manchester on May 22. Yasin Malik extended his condolences and solidarity to the families of the deceased, and people of Manchester, and the UK.

The meeting of the Diplomatic Bureau noted with profound regret that major powers, especially the permanent members of the UN Security Council have turned a blind eye to the plight of the people of occupied Kashmir.

Their double standards over the Kashmiris’ right to freedom have given India a licence to oppress and subjugate an entire population, it said.

The meeting recalled that India’s presence in Kashmir was subject to international legal obligations, accountability and with solemn undertakings by New Delhi on the political status of Kashmir, which India blatantly disregarded today.

It noted that over 700,000 Indian troops in occupied Kashmir operated against the populace with impunity and were involved in wanton acts of violence against the masses and human rights violations.

The youth of Kashmir in particular is a deliberate target of the Indian occupation forces, it added.

The meeting took strong note of the fact that the entire occupation apparatus, the ruling BJP-RSS nexus and the Indian media, was deliberately engaged in a malicious and nefarious propaganda to malign the Kashmir freedom movement and the resistance leadership.—KMS