JKLF remembers Prof Ahad Wani

Srinagar

Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) on Monday observed the martyrdom anniversary of its “ideologue” Professor Abdul Ahad Wani, a party spokesperson in a statement issued here said. He said a prayer meeting was held at JKLF office in connection with the anniversary of “Shaheed-e-Danish” Prof Abdul Ahad Wani.

Meanwhile, as per spokesperson, JKLF chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik in his message from jail remembered Prof Wani saying, “Shaheed-e-Danish Professor Abdul Ahad Wani was a multitalented personality who through his exemplary wisdom and unparalleled sacrifices achieved a high place in the history of Jammu Kashmir. People like him add to the glory of nations. Intellectuals and thinkers like Prof Wani are jewels in the crown of nations and his name will be remembered with great honour and dignity in the history of Kashmir.”—KR