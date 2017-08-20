JKLF pays tributes to martyred youth

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has paid growing tributes to the recently martyred Kashmiri youth and said that the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs will not be allowed to go waste.

A JKLF delegation visited the bereaved families of martyr Irfan-ul-Haq in Awantipora, Pulwama, and Mohammad Ayub Lone, at Lelahaar in Pulwama district and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families.

The JKLF leaders speaking on the occasion said that the Kashmiri martyrs’ mission would be taken to its logical conclusion at all costs.—KMS