JKLF leader Kalwal, Gilani’s sons called to Delhi

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, Delhi-based National Investigation Agency (NIA) has summoned Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal while two sons of APHC Chairman, Syed Ali Gilani have been asked to report again for another round of questioning in New Delhi.

A written summon was delivered to Noor Muhammad Kalwal, who has been asked to present himself before NIA in New Delhi on Monday, police said.

The NIA has also asked Dr Nayeem Gilani and Dr Naseem Gilani to report at NIA headquarters on Monday for another round of questioning.

Nayeem and Naseem are in New Delhi in connection with NIA questioning in a fake case.

The NIA has so far arrested seven people including Syed Ali Gilani’s son-in-law, Altaf Ahmad Shah, Nayeem Khan, Shahid-ul-Islam, Farooq Ahmed Dar, Ayaz Akbar, Merajuddin Kalwal and Peer Safiullah in the same case.—KMS