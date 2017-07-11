JKLF, KTK enquire about health of injured persons

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the delegations of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) and Kashmir Tehreek-e-Khawateen visited SMHS hospital and enquired about the wellbeing of those injured in the brutal actions of Indian forces on peaceful protesters, the other day.

The JKLF leader, Noor Muhammad Kalwal along with Bashir Kashmiri and Ghulam Muhammad Dar and the KTK Chairperson, Zamruda Habib enquired about the health of those injured firing and expressed solidarity with the bereaved families. They also prayed for early recovery of the injured.

Zamruda Habib on the occasion appealed to the international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.—KMS