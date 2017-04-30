JKLF condemns arrest spree

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) has strongly condemned the ongoing arrest spree and other oppressive tactics employed by the authorities.

The JKLF spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said that police had arrested many innocent youth including Shakil Ahmad Khan, Fayaz Ahmad Yatoo, Shayus Mushtaq Yatoo, Aquib Rashid Sofi, Shabir Ahmad Yatoo, Irfan Ahmad Yatoo and Muhammad Rajab from Hayatpora Chadoora and were being humiliated and terrorized.

He said that throughout the Valley students are being tortured and terrorized by Indian forces. He said yesterday men in uniform raided and tortured students of a madrassa in Shopian

Meanwhile, the party Chairman, Mohammad Yasin Malik in a statement in Srinagar—KMS