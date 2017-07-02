JKLF apprises British FCO of Indian atrocities

London

A delegation of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front UK-chapter met with officials of the British Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London and apprised them of the prevailing grim situation of human rights in occupied Kashmir.

The delegation was led by the head of Diplomatic Bureau of JKLF-UK, Professor Zafar Khan, and comprised senior leaders including Mahmood Hussain, Tariq Sharif and Sayed Tehsin Gilani.

During the meeting the current situation in Kashmir and in particular the ever-growing repressive aggression unleashed by the Indian government and its armed forces against the peaceful people of the occupied territory was discussed.

The delegates apprised the British FCO that Kashmir was recognised by the United Nations as a disputed territory whose political status was yet to be determined by its inhabitants but India and its leadership was in denial of this historic fact. India denies the existence of over a dozen UN resolutions on the issue, they added.

The JKLF leaders told the FCO officials that Indian attitude toward Kashmiri dissent was violent and aggressive.—KMS