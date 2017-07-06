JKCC observed shutdown in IOK

Fiery debate in assembly over GST

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the new front put up by the Kashmiri business community in the name of Jammu and Kashmir Coordination Committee (JKCC) is observing shutdown against the detention of various traders and businessmen in the territory.

Police on Tuesday detained at least 100 traders and other businessmen outside the Srinagar Civil Secretariat when they were protesting against the Goods and Services Tax (GST) implementation in the territory. Among the arrested were Shakeel Qalandar, Muhammad Yasin Khan and Dr Mubeen Shah. They were put under house detention. The JKCC, an amalgam comprising traders, hoteliers, industrialists and civil society members, called for a complete shutdown against the detentions.

The Chairman of Hurriyat forum, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq in a statement extended full support to the protest programmes announced by the JKCC. The Mirwaiz said he supports their protest programmes in the wake of authorities’ decision to implement GST in the territory. He said that the people of Kashmir would oppose tooth and nail all moves aimed at eroding the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and in turn affecting the disputed nature of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Kashmir Centre for Social and Development Studies (KCSDS) in a statement criticized the Indian authorities for plotting to rob Jammu and Kashmir of whatever remains of Article 370 by extending the so-called Goods and Services Tax network to the disputed territory.

On the other hand, opposition launched a united attack on the PDP-led puppet regime for its design to surrender territory’s fiscal policy and special position to India. Amid anti-GST protests, they reiterated the demand for bringing Jammu and Kashmir’s own law on the new tax regime. The opposition members repeatedly disrupted the proceedings after puppet Finance Minister, Haseeb Drabu, moved a resolution seeking on the GST bill. Peoples Democratic Front Chairman, Hakeem Yaseen, said people would go to any extent to protect the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Awami Itehad Party leader, Engineer Abdur Rasheed entered into a heated exchange of words with the BJP legislators when he shouted that he was not an Indian. “I am not an Indian,” Rasheed reiterated while referring to BJP legislators.

“We demand our right to self-determination”. He said that Kashmir was a disputed territory and the right to self-determination was the right of the people.—KMS