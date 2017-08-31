J&K turned into battlefield, youth being killed, abductions on: Gilani

Srinagar

Chairman Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Geelani has expressed his deep concern over prevailing “horrendous” situation in state saying authorities have virtually converted the state into a “battlefield”.

He also paid glowing tributes to youth killed in Pulwama encounter. Youth are being killed, abductions are on rise.

In a statement, Geelani said people of the state are facing “extreme situations”. He said during and after encounters, the civilian population is “subjected to arbitrary measures and un-proportionate military might”.

“During the gunfights, the residential houses are razed to ground and inmates subjected to harsh and inhuman treatment,” he said.

Lashing out at Indian authorities for their “barbaric and inhuman” approach, Geelani said “tyranny and oppression have touched heights in Kashmir and all rights and liberties of people have disappeared”.

Referring to peaceful settlement of Kashmir issue, Hurriyat chairman said, “Our stand is clear and unambiguous that right to self-determination is a standard and democratic formula for the peaceful settlement of this issue.”

“People in state and Pakistan, do agree with the formula, however the haughty and stubborn approach of India is creating hurdles and impediments. Indian authorities took the (Kashmir) issue (to) UNO and accepted formula for the resolution before the international community. Now, they are neglecting all their commitments, thus creating a serious threat for world peace.”—KR